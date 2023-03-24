Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine out 2-4 weeks with triceps injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is out two to four weeks after straining a triceps muscle in practice. His absence is yet another blow to the NHL’s last-place team. The Blue Jackets have 454 man-games lost to injury. That’s one of the highest numbers in the league. Laine already missed two separate stints with elbow and ankle injuries in the fall. The 24-year-old Finn is the team’s second-leading scorer with 52 points in 55 games. Columbus has been top defenseman Zach Werenski since November because of a torn labrum and separated shoulder.

