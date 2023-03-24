Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine out 2-4 weeks with triceps injury

By The Associated Press
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is out two to four weeks after straining a triceps muscle in practice. His absence is yet another blow to the NHL’s last-place team. The Blue Jackets have 454 man-games lost to injury. That’s one of the highest numbers in the league. Laine already missed two separate stints with elbow and ankle injuries in the fall. The 24-year-old Finn is the team’s second-leading scorer with 52 points in 55 games. Columbus has been top defenseman Zach Werenski since November because of a torn labrum and separated shoulder.

