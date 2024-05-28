Blue Jackets hire Waddell as president of hockey ops and GM, with Davidson shifting to advisory role

The Columbus Blue Jackets have hired veteran executive Don Waddell as their general manager and president of hockey operations. Waddell joins the club days after stepping down as GM of the Carolina Hurricanes with his contract set to expire. His move to Columbus also coincides with John Davidson shifting into an advisory role after running the front office for 10 of the past 12 years. The Blue Jackets have missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons and have made three different coaching hires during that time.

