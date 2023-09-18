Blue Jackets executive admits a ‘major misstep’ in hiring Mike Babcock, who was forced to resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets owners and executives were contrite about the turmoil caused by the forced resignation of controversial coach Mike Babcock. The veteran coach was forced to resign Sunday after an investigation showed that some players were uncomfortable with Babcock asking to see their cellphone photos as part of a bonding exercise. John Davidson, the team’s president of hockey operations, acknowledged the “misstep” in hiring the controversial Babcock. Pascal Vincent is now the coach. Ownership in a statement said Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen will remain in charge of hockey operations at this time.

