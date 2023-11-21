Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson is expected to miss six weeks with an oblique injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The struggling Columbus Blue Jackets will be without one of their top defensemen until after the New Year. The team says Damon Severson is expected to miss six weeks after suffering an oblique injury Sunday at Philadelphia. Severson dived to try to keep the puck in the offensive zone on a play in the second period before the Blue Jackets gave up a short-handed goal. He left that game and did not return. Columbus is on a nine-game losing streak.

