Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner’s wife gives birth to stillborn baby, the couple says

COLUMBIS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner’s wife, Maggie, delivered a stillborn baby on Sunday, the couple said in a statement. The Jenners said they are at a loss for words over the pain that’s nothing like they’ve experienced before after the death of their son, Dawson. The 30-year-old from Dorchester, Ontario, has played his entire NHL career with the Blue Jackets. He was named captain three years ago. It was not immediately clear if Jenner would be away from the team for additional time after missing its game Monday.

