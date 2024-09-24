Blowout loss leaves Lawrence and freefalling Jaguars questioning themselves after 0-3 start

By JONAH BRONSTEIN The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence answers questions after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence acknowledged a difficult truth last week in describing how poorly he and his team have played to open the season. It was coach Doug Pederson’s turn following a 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Jaguars are 0-3 and have lost eight of nine dating to last season. Lawrence and the offense continued their season-opening struggles against Buffalo in managing just 10 points. More concerning was a usually sturdy defense that allowed Buffalo to score touchdowns on each of its five first-half possessions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.