Blowout loss leaves Lawrence and freefalling Jaguars questioning themselves after 0-3 start

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence acknowledged a difficult truth last week in describing how poorly he and his team have played to open the season. It was coach Doug Pederson’s turn following a 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Jaguars are 0-3 and have lost eight of nine dating to last season. Lawrence and the offense continued their season-opening struggles against Buffalo in managing just 10 points. More concerning was a usually sturdy defense that allowed Buffalo to score touchdowns on each of its five first-half possessions.

