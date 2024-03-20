Blow for Germany as Neuer ruled out of Euro 2024 warmups with thigh injury

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of the team’s friendlies against France and the Netherlands because of a thigh injury. The German soccer federation says Neuer left the team camp Wednesday with a muscle fiber tear in his left adductor sustained in training that morning. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is almost certain to make Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen his No. 1 in Neuer’s absence. It had been reported that Nagelsmann was favoring the 37-year-old Neuer between the posts for the European Championship. Germany plays France in Lyon on Saturday, then the Netherlands in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

