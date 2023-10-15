Blood throws 3 TD passes, Howard returns opening kick for TD; Southern beats Lincoln (CA) 45-18

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Harold Blood threw three touchdown passes, Jailon Howard returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Southern never trailed as the Jaguars beat Lincoln 45-18. Blood completed 19 of 28 for 329 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown to Darren Morris in the fourth quarter. Gary Quarles scored on a 9-yard run midway through the first quarter, Kendric Rhymes added a TD run from 2-yards out and Blood connected with George Qualls Jr. for an 11-yard touchdown that made it 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Quarles finished with 14 carries for 92 yards for Southern. Otis Weah had a rushing touchdown a caught an 11-yard scoring pass from TJ Goodwin for Lincoln — which is unaffiliated with the NCAA and NAIA and fell to 0-8.

