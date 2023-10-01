Blood, Quarles propel Southern to 27-0 victory over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Harold Blood threw two touchdown passes, Gary Quarles ran for 102 yards and a score and Southern blanked Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-0. Blood fired a 42-yard scoring strike to Chandler Whitfield on Southern’s first possession and Joshua Griffin followed with a 22-yard field goal as the Jaguars (2-2, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 10-0 after one quarter. Blood teamed up with Augu Pitre III for a 30-yard score and Griffin kicked a 42-yard field goal with 9 seconds left to give Southern a 20-0 lead at the half. Jalen Moore and Mekhi Hagens combined for 105 yards on 13-of-21 passing for UAPB (1-4, 0-2).

