Blood helps pace Southern to 28-18 win over Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Harold Blood threw and ran for a touchdown and Southern pulled away from Bethune-Cookman for a 28-18 win. Kendric Rhymes, who ran for 128 yards on 22 carries, scored on a 23-yard run with 6:46 remaining before halftime to put Southern ahead 14-7 and the Jaguars led the rest of the way. Luke Sprague and Tylik Bethea each threw a touchdown pass for the Wildcats.

