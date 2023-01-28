Blockx, Korneeva win Australian Open junior titles

By The Associated Press
Alexander Blockx of Belgium celebrates after defeating Learner Tien of the U.S. in the boys singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dita Alangkara]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Blockx of Belgium beat American Learner Tien 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9) to win the junior boys championship at the Australian Open. In the junior girls singles final, ninth-seeded Alina Korneeva beat seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5 in a 3-hour, 18-minute baseline duel between the 15-year-old Russian doubles partners. In the junior girls doubles final, Renata Jamrichova of Slovakia and Federica Urgesi of Italy beat Japan’s Hayu Kinoshita and Sara Saito 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-7. Tien paired with fellow American Cooper Williams to beat Blockx and Brazilian Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-4 in the junior boys doubles final on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.