Blocked field goal, interception, lateral — and Patriots’ offense fails to capitalize on any of it

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots’ offense provided few highlights in a 24-17 loss to Miami that dropped them to 0-2 for the first time since before Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback. Mac Jones failed to capitalize on big plays by the defense and special teams that kept the Patriots in the game. A blocked field goal prevented Miami from taking a three-score lead. An interception set the Patriots up for what could have been the game-tying drive. Miami missed a late field goal. And none of it amounted to anything for New England.

