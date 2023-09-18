Blocked field goal, interception, lateral — and Patriots’ offense fails to capitalize on any of it

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) hits a field goal while pressured by New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots’ offense provided few highlights in a 24-17 loss to Miami that dropped them to 0-2 for the first time since before Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback. Mac Jones failed to capitalize on big plays by the defense and special teams that kept the Patriots in the game. A blocked field goal prevented Miami from taking a three-score lead. An interception set the Patriots up for what could have been the game-tying drive. Miami missed a late field goal. And none of it amounted to anything for New England.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.