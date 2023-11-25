Block party, Miami (Ohio) seals MAC championship berth beating Ball State on last-minute block

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kobe Hilton blocked Ball State’s go-ahead field goal try with 1:04 remaining and Miami (Ohio) held off Ball State for a 17-15 win and clinched a berth in the Mid-American Conference championship game next week. The Cardinals started the scoring when Kiael Kelly threw a 9-yard score to Vaughn Pemberton to end a six-play, 92-yard drive. Miami’s Caiden Woullard blocked the extra-point try to keep it 6-0 with 8:24 left in the first quarter. The RedHawks responded when Aveon Smith threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Cade McDonald a little more than four minutes later. The scoring drive was set up when Raion Strader returned an interception near midfield to the Ball State 13-yard line.

