Blessing’s late goal helps Dynamo tie Atlanta 2-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Latif Blessing scored in the 89th minute to help the Houston Dynamo to 2-2 tie with Atlanta United. Griffin Dorsey played a volley, off a corner kick by Héctor Herrera, that ricocheted off the crossbar to Franco Escobar at the right corner of the 6-yard box for a header that gave Houston a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Daniel Ríos scored to make it 1-1 in the 25th and Xande Silva gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute. Brad Guzan had seven saves for Atlanta.

