Blazers take guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have selected point guard Scoot Henderson of the NBA G League with the third overall pick in the NBA draft. The selection complicates things a bit for the Blazers, who already have an All-Star guard in Damian Lillard. Henderson could be packaged in a trade if Portland pursues a top veteran to join Lillard. Or, he could replace Lillard if the Blazers decided to rebuild. He could even pair with Lillard in Portland’s backcourt.

