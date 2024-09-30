Blazers stay the course on their rebuilding project heading into the new season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t make any splashy moves in the offseason, opting to stay on course with a long-term rebuilding project. Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons will form the team’s nucleus as Portland continues to develop young players, including Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. The Blazers went 21-61 last season after trading away All-Star Damian Lillard and failed to make the playoffs for the third straight year. They were stung by injuries, with Simons, Sharpe and Henderson missing a combined 105 games.

