Blazers sign restricted free agent Thybulle after matching Dallas offer

The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle after matching an offer from the Dallas Mavericks. Terms of the deal for the guard/forward were not disclosed. Dallas offered Thybulle a three-year deal worth $33 million. Thybulle was acquired by the Blazers in a multi-team trade in February. He averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22 games with Portland. He also averaged 1.7 steals and was one of the bright spots for a team that struggled defensively.

