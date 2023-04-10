Blazers lament disappointing season, look to the future

The Portland Trail Blazers missed the playoffs for the second straight season despite star Damian Lillard averaging a career-high 32.2 points a game, third-best in the league. Inopportune injuries and inconsistent play plagued Portland. The season ended with a 157-101 drubbing by Golden State. Lillard and fellow regular starters Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons all watched from the bench. Lillard called the season underwhelming. Now Portland heads into the offseason looking forward to the draft lottery and free agency.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.