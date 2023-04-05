Blas scores winner as holder Nantes reaches French Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Nantes is on course to retain its French Cup trophy after beating Lyon 1-0 at home in the semifinals. Midfielder Ludovic Blas settled a tight match with a superb goal in the 57th minute, moving into space to control a high ball on his chest and then spinning to hit a fierce volley past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. Nantes is aiming to win the competition for the fifth time. Kombouaré’s side meets the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between second-tier Annecy and Toulouse at Stade de France on April 29.

