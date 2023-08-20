Blank to have Atlanta team in TGL high-tech golf league founded by Woods, McIlroy

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is purchasing one of six teams in Tiger Woods’ new high-tech TGL golf league scheduled to launch in January. Blank also owns MLS Atlanta United and the PGA TOUR Superstore. He said he was drawn to the golf league’s potential to attract new fans with its interaction of tech and live action in a prime-time weekly format. Woods, Rory McIlroy and former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley founded the league which will have six teams and 18 players. Teams in Los Angeles and Boston previously were unveiled. The PGA Tour has partnered with the TGL.

