Blaney races way into NASCAR championship finale to attempt to defend his Cup Series title

nascar martinsville playoffs blaney bell byron (AP) — Ryan Blaney earned a chance to defend his NASCAR championship with a victory Sunday at Martinsville Speedway that pushed the Team Penske driver into the winner-take-all season finale.

Blaney passed Chase Elliott with 15 laps to go to win at the Virginia track for a second consecutive year and take a spot in the championship race next week at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney will race Penske teammate Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing and was awaiting a decision by NASCAR to see if Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing of William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports took the final spot.

The title goes to the highest-finishing driver next Sunday.

“To have another shot at the championship is really special,” Blaney said. “Try to go back-to-back next week. I’ve got nothing left. Oh my God, I’m tired.”

Blaney last week lost an automatic berth into the finale when Reddick passed him in the final turn at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His victory gives team owner Roger Penske two chances to win a third title this year: Penske teams won the sports car championships in both IMSA and on Saturday the World Endurance Championship.

Bell passed Byron on the final lap and rode the wall for a portion — the same way Ross Chastain did two years ago in a move that was ultimately banned by NASCAR. The pass of Byron at the end left the two tied in points for the final spot in the championship race, with NASCAR left to decide who earned the final spot in the finale on a tie-breaker.

Both drivers stood silently outside their cars waiting for a NASCAR decision.

“This is weird,” Bell said.

Added Byron: “There’s a rule against it. I don’t see how they can call it any different.”

A decision for Bell would be disastrous for Hendrick Motorsports, which started the round of eight with three drivers vying for the four spots in the finale. Instead, Byron, Elliott and Kyle Larson were eliminated.

Elliott finished second at Martinsville, Larson finished third, Penske driver Austin Cindric was fourth but not eligible for a championship berth.

Denny Hamlin was fifth and eliminated from the finale and Byron was sixth.

The field is represented by a pair of Ford drivers, at least one Toyota and possibly a Chevrolet if NASCAR ruled for Byron over Bell.

Truex speeding penalty

Martin Truex Jr., who is retiring from full-time NASCAR racing after next week’s race, started the penultimate race of his Joe Gibbs Racing career from the pole.

He led the first 42 laps in his Toyota until he had to make his scheduled pit stop, and Truex was flagged for speeding on pit road. The penalty dropped him three laps off the pace and ruined his race.

Truex, who was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, later received a second speeding penalty and finished 24th on Sunday.

Up next

Next Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where the highest finishing driver among Logano, Reddick, Blaney, and Bell or Byron will win the championship. Ross Chastain is the defending race winner, but was not title eligible last November.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.