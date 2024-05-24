Bland posts 66 and leads Senior PGA in his senior major debut

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Richard Bland is still in front in his senior major debut at the Senior PGA Championship. Bland shot a 66 at Harbor Shores and set the target at 12-under 130. The threat of dangerous storms in the afternoon made it unlikely the second round would finish. But it’s going to be tough to catch the 51-year-old Englishman. He has a one-shot lead over Scott Dunlap, who had a 65. Chris DiMarco was three shots behind. Bland plays for LIV Golf. He had to miss his one-time exemption last year because of a LIV event. The PGA gave him an invitation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.