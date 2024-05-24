Bland posts 66 and leads Senior PGA in his senior major debut

By The Associated Press
Richard Bland watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Senior PGA Championship golf tournament Friday, May 24, 2024, at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Mich. (Don Campbell[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DON CAMPBELL]

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Richard Bland is still in front in his senior major debut at the Senior PGA Championship. Bland shot a 66 at Harbor Shores and set the target at 12-under 130. The threat of dangerous storms in the afternoon made it unlikely the second round would finish. But it’s going to be tough to catch the 51-year-old Englishman. He has a one-shot lead over Scott Dunlap, who had a 65. Chris DiMarco was three shots behind. Bland plays for LIV Golf. He had to miss his one-time exemption last year because of a LIV event. The PGA gave him an invitation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.