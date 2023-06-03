Blanchard, Pracht drive in 10 runs, George Mason tops Northeastern 11-3 at Winston-Salem Regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N. C. (AP) — Chad Gartland went the distance and Evan Blanchard and Carson Pracht each drove in five runs to carry George Mason past Northeastern 11-3 in an elimination game at the Winston-Salem Regional. The Patriots (35-26) advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Wake Forest and second-seeded Maryland on Sunday.

