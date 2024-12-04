Blakes, Raynaud pace Stanford in 77-63 win over Utah Valley

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaylen Blakes scored 18 points, Maxime Raynaud recorded a double-double and Stanford pulled away late in the first half and went on to beat Utah Valley 77-63. Raynaud scored 14 points and tied a career-high with 17 rebounds. Tanner Toolson threw down a dunk and then converted a three-point play with 4:29 left before halftime to bring the Wolverines within 28-26, but Stanford closed the half with a 10-0 spurt and led by double digits for most of the rest of the way. Dominick Nelson scored 22 points and Toolson 11 for the Wolverines.

