Blake’s career receiving day helps Charlotte beat FAU 39-27

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Deshawn Purdie threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to O’Mega Blake for the go-ahead score and Charlotte defeated Florida Atlantic 39-27 on Saturday in a game that matched two new interim coaches. Charlotte (4-7, 3-4 American Athletic Conference) fired Biff Poggi on Monday, and Tim Brewster took over after FAU (2-9, 0-7) fired Tom Ferman, also on Monday, with Chad Lunsford taking charge. After Blake’s third touchdown catch of the game that came with 5:25 left, the 49ers extended their lead when Tyriq Starks was strip-sacked by Ja’Qurious Conley and 335-pound Katron Kevans carried it 22 yards into the end zone.

