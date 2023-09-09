Blakemore runs for 170 yards, 3 TDs and Redbirds hold WIU to negative rushing yardage in 34-18 win

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Mason Blackemore ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns and Illinois State defeated Western Illinois 34-18 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. Western Illinois scored 10 points in the opening 80 seconds of the fourth quarter to close within 20-18 but Blakemore went 51 yards to score with seven minutes remaining and added a 6-yard TD with 1:17 to go. The Redbirds stifled the Leathernecks on the ground, holding them to minus-5 yards on 29 attempts. Illinois State outgained Western Illinois 461-194.

