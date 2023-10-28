Blake Stenstrom’s two touchdown passes lead Princeton to 14-3 victory over Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom threw two first-half touchdown passes, providing all of Princeton’s scores in a 14-3 win over Cornell. Stenstrom connected with Tamatoa Falatea on a 76-yard play late in the first quarter and hit Luke Colella for a 33-yard score with 8 seconds left in the first half. Cornell’s Jackson Kennedy made a 31-yard field goal early in the second quarter. The win keeps Princeton in tie for first place in the Ivy League. Stenstrom completed 20 of 32 passes for 299 yards and Falatea had five receptions for 105 yards.

