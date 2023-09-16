Blake Stenstrom leads Princeton to victory in its season opener, beating San Diego 23-12

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Stenstrom threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and Princeton won its season opener, beating San Diego 23-12. Stenstrom capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive on Princeton’s first series with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tamatoa Falatea. Stenstrom added a 32-yard TD pass to Luke Colella with about five minutes to play in the first half as the Tigers went into the break leading 14-9. John Volker ran into the end zone from two yards out to stretch the Tigers’ lead to 21-9 early in the third. Isaiah Williams had a 1-yard TD run for San Diego (0-3).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.