Blake Snell returns to Tropicana Field for first time as a visiting player with Giants

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell returned to Tropicana Field for the first time as a visiting player with the San Francisco Giants. The 31-year-old left-hander signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, made it to the major leagues in 2016 and was traded to San Diego after the 2020 season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner became a free agent last fall and signed a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants, a deal that allows him to opt out after this season. Snell won his first Cy Young with the Rays in 2018, when he went 21-5.

