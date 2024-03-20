Blake Snell hopes to pitch for Giants in opening series at his old team, the Padres

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Snell joined the San Francisco Giants just nine days before their opener and the two-time Cy Young Award winner hopes he will be ready to start during the first series at his old team, the San Diego Padres. He says: “We’ll throw a bullpen tomorrow and go from there.” Snell got a $62 million, two-year contract from the Giants. Right-hander Logan Webb, runner-up to Snell in last year’s NL Cy Young vote, starts the opener. Snell could pitch later in the four-game series. Snell was 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA for the Padres last year.

