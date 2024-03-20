Blake Snell hopes to pitch for Giants in opening series at his old team, the Padres

By JACK THOMPSON The Associated Press
New San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell, left, walks with Giants manager Bob Melvin prior to Snell being introduced at a baseball news conference Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Snell joined the San Francisco Giants just nine days before their opener and the two-time Cy Young Award winner hopes he will be ready to start during the first series at his old team, the San Diego Padres. He says: “We’ll throw a bullpen tomorrow and go from there.” Snell got a $62 million, two-year contract from the Giants. Right-hander Logan Webb,  runner-up to Snell in last year’s NL Cy Young vote, starts the opener. Snell could pitch later in the four-game series. Snell was 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA for the Padres last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.