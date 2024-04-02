Blake Snell expected to make Giants debut on April 8 against Nationals

By The Associated Press
New San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell, left, smiles as he is introduced during a baseball news conference as agent Scott Boras, right, listens Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell is expected to make his debut for San Francisco on April 8 against the Washington Nationals. Snell is a two-time Cy Young Award winner who agreed to a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants on March 18. He has been throwing at extended spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona, to build up his arm. The left-hander will throw a simulated game on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the Giants were playing a two-game series against the Dodgers starting Monday night. Manager Bob Melvin said he expects Snell to throw around 70 pitches.

