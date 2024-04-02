Blake Snell expected to make Giants debut on April 8 against Nationals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell is expected to make his debut for San Francisco on April 8 against the Washington Nationals. Snell is a two-time Cy Young Award winner who agreed to a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants on March 18. He has been throwing at extended spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona, to build up his arm. The left-hander will throw a simulated game on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the Giants were playing a two-game series against the Dodgers starting Monday night. Manager Bob Melvin said he expects Snell to throw around 70 pitches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.