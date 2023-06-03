Blake Perkins hits grand slam, Brewers hold off Reds for 10-8 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Blake Perkins hit a grand slam for his first career homer and drove in five runs, helping the Milwaukee Brewers top the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Saturday.

William Contreras also went deep in Milwaukee’s third win in four games. Colin Rea (3-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball for the NL Central leaders, and Devin Williams closed it out after the bullpen faltered.

Brewers first baseman Jon Singleton went 1 for 4 and scored a run in his first major league game since 2015 with Houston. Singleton and Perkins were promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, and first baseman Darin Ruf and outfielder Tyrone Taylor were placed on the 10-day injured list.

Singleton missed the 2018-2020 seasons after his second suspension for violating the minor leagues’ drug policies. After playing in Mexico in 2021, he joined the Brewers’ system.

Jonathan India drove in three runs for Cincinnati, and rookie Matt McLain finished with two hits and scored three times. Jake Fraley homered, and Spencer Steer had two hits and two RBIs.

Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio (14) scores on a single by Blake Perkins in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single by Rowdy Tellez in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean Previous Next

The Reds (26-32) have dropped three in a row since a five-game win streak. They had 11 hits, 10 walks and nine steals, but were unable to overcome another shaky start by Graham Ashcraft (3-4).

The nine steals were the most for the team they swiped nine bags against the Dodgers in 1976 and one shy of the team record set in 1913 against St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.