Blake, McKinney spark Eastern Kentucky past Tarleton State 41-35 in 2OT

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper in the second overtime after Logan Blake intercepted a Victor Gabalis pass to prevent Tarleton State from scoring and Eastern Kentucky rallied to beat the Texans 41-35. McKinney completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Kentucky (3-3, 2-0 United Athletic Conference). He also carried 10 times for 98 yards. Braedon Sloan carried the load for the Colonels, rushing 24 times for 120 yards and three scores. Sloan also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from McKinney in the third quarter to give EKU a 28-21 lead. Gabalis completed 16 of 30 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Tarleton (4-3, 1-2).

