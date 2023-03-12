Blake injured in Union’s 1-0 victory over Fire

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Joaquín Torres scored in the 90th minute to rally the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire. Andre Blake made the start in goal for the Union before leaving with a leg injury in the 33rd minute. He was replaced by Joe Bendik, who completed the clean sheet. Chris Brady made one save for the Fire. Torres’ match-winner came with an assist from José Martínez. The Fire were forced to play a man down after Fabian Herbers received a red card in the 50th minute. Chicago’s Kei Kamara received a red card in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Philadelphia (2-1-0) has now won 13 straight home matches, dating to last season and including the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.