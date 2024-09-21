Blake Horvath accounts for 6 touchdowns to power Navy to 56-44 victory over Memphis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Blake Horvath complemented two touchdown passes with 211 yards rushing and four scores and Rayuan Lane III had an 86-yard pick-6 in the closing seconds to help unbeaten Navy hold on for a 56-44 victory over Memphis, handing the Tigers their first loss in their American Athletic Conference opener. Memphis (3-1, 0-1) took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in nine plays with Mario Anderson Jr. scoring on a 7-yard run for a 7-0 lead. Horvath capped a 10-play, 77-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to pull Navy (3-0, 2-0) even. Brandon Thomas raced 57 yards for a score with 1:21 left to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.