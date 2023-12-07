Blake Hinson sets school 3-point record, scores 29 in Pittsburgh’s 80-63 win over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Blake Hinson scored a career-high 29 points, including a school-record nine 3-pointers, to lead Pittsburgh to a 80-63 win over West Virginia. Pittsburgh broke a two-game losing streak, along with a six-game losing streak in the Backyard Brawl series with the Mountaineers. Carlton Carrington added 16 points and Guillermo Diaz Graham scored 15 for the Panthers. Pittsburgh made a season-high 16 3-pointers. Hinson broke the record of eight that he had shared with several others. Quinn Slazinski scored a career-high 22 points and Jesse Edwards had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers. West Virginia’s 3-5 record is its worst start since opening the 2012-13 season 4-5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.