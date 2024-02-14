Blake Hinson scores 27 as Pitt ends 23-game home winning streak for No. 21 Virginia, 74-63

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 27 points and made five of Pittsburgh’s 14 3-pointers, and the surging Panthers ended No. 21 Virginia’s nation’s-best 23-game home winning streak with a 74-63 victory. Hinson had 18 points after halftime and Jaland Lowe finished with 12 for the Panthers. Pittsburgh has won four straight and six of seven, continuing its push into NCAA Tournament consideration. Virginia’s eight-game winning streak was snapped. Reece Beekman led the Cavaliers with 19 points, but Virginia’s normally stout defense couldn’t slow Pittsburgh.

