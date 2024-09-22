Blake Craig overcomes 3 FG misses, hits in 2OT to deliver No. 7 Missouri 30-27 win over Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Blake Craig made up for three missed field goals in regulation by hitting from 37 yards in the second overtime, and Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor missed a 31-yarder to keep the game going to allow No. 7 Missouri to escape with a 30-27 win in double-overtime Saturday night. Brady Cook threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Nate Noel ran for 199 yards for Missouri. The Tigers avoided a big upset that would have been a blow to their College Football Playoff chances by beating the Commodores for the fifth straight time. Diego Pavia had 178 yards passing and two TDs along with 84 yards rushing for Vanderbilt.

