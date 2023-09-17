Blake Corum scores 2 TDs, helps No. 2 Michigan pull away to beat Bowling Green 31-6

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum had a 54-yard run on his first snap and finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns, helping No. 2 Michigan overcome a turnover-filled game in a 31-6 win over Bowling Green. The Wolverines were without coach Jim Harbaugh, who will return from a school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules next week against Rutgers. The Falcons forced three turnovers in the first half and kicked two field goals to stay within a point deep into the second quarter. Bowling Green turned the ball over two times early in the second half and Michigan pulled away.

