Blake Corum bounces back from knee injury, leads Michigan to brink of 1st national title since 1997

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum declared it was natty or bust before the college football season kicked off and reiterated his bold statement before helping Michigan beat Alabama to put the school within a win of its first national championship since 1997. The top-seeded Wolverines feel fortunate to have Corum on their side against second-seeded Washington on Monday night in Houston at the College Football Playoff championship game. He won college football’s Comeback Player of the Year award just before extending his single-season Michigan record to 25 rushing touchdowns and setting the career mark at the school with 56 touchdowns on the ground.

