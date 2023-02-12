Blair scores 30, Houston women upset No. 24 South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Laila Blair hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to help Houston edge No. 24 South Florida 71-69. South Florida, which had won 12 straight, was 12-0 at home and was trying to go 12-0 in AAC play for the first time. Houston never trailed after a Blair 3-pointer made it 7-5. Sammie Puisis hit a 3-pointer for South Florida to tie the game 58 with 7:35 to play. Bria Patterson made 1 of 2 free throws with 12.2 seconds left to put Houston on top 70-66. Elena Tsineke converted a three-point play with 4.9 to go but after Patterson again made 1 of 2 foul shots at four seconds, USF had no timeouts left to get off a good shot. Tsineke scored 24 points and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu added 19 with 19 rebounds for the Bulls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.