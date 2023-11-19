Blackwell leads balanced attack, No. 21 Baylor women beat Harvard 81-71

By The Associated Press
Baylor guard Aijha Blackwell, front left, shoots past Harvard guard Lola Mullaney (20) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell had 16 points to lead five starters in double figures and No. 21 Baylor defeated Harvard 81-71. Blackwell made 5 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Lady Bears (3-0). Dre’Una Edwards hit two 3-pointers and scored 14. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Jada Walker both scored 13 with Littlepage-Buggs adding nine rebounds and Walker adding eight assists. Sarah Andrews scored 11. Harmoni Turner scored 29 points to lead the Crimson (3-2), who are 2-2 away from home this season. Turner made 9 of 26 shots with three 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds and five assists.

