Blackwell, Edwards have double-doubles, No. 21 Baylor tops Cowgirls 67-45 to close regular season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and No. 21 Baylor’s defense stymied Oklahoma State, leading the Bears to an easy season-ending 67-45 win. Baylor used a 17-0 run bridging halftime to break the game open and held the Cowgirls to 2-of-12 3-point shooting, forced 21 turnovers and snared 23 more rebounds, including 25 on the offensive end. Dre’una Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor. Hannah Gusters had 20 points for Oklahoma State. With Blackwell and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs combining for the first 12 points of the second half, Baylor had a 40-22 lead.

