Blackshear and Scianna each have a pick-6 to lead Furman past Tennessee Tech 45-10 in opener

Travis Blackshear returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage and Dan Scianna had a 67-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter to help Furman beat Tennessee Tech 45-10 in the season opener for both teams. Dominic Roberto scored on a pair of 9-yard runs for Furman. The Paladins defense — which led the FCS in takeaways (29) and interceptions (18) last season — forced six Tennessee Tech turnovers (four interceptions and two fumble recoveries) and got a fourth-down stop in its own territory late in the third quarter with a 24-10 lead. Ethan Roberts made his first start for Tennessee Tech and completed 25 of 38 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.

