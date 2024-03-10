Blackmon’s career-high 43 points lead Stetson to NCAA Tournament for first time

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored a career-high 43 points, making 14 of 17 free throws, and Stetson defeated Austin Peay 94-91 to win the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament and an auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament. Blackmon’s and-1 after a tough driving layup gave Stetson an 87-84 lead with 1:11 remaining. After a dunk by Austin Peay’s Sai Witt, Stetson went back ahead by three when Aubin Gateretse made two free throws. Dezi Jones missed a 3-pointer for the Governors and Austin Peay had to foul with 34 seconds left. Blackmon made both free throws and Witt answered with a three-point play to make it 91-89. Blackmon made 3 of 4 from the line in the final 13 seconds to send Stetson to the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

