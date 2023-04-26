Blackmon hits 40th leadoff HR, Rockies beat Guardians 5-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered and drove in two runs, Brenton Doyle had his first three major league hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday night to clinch their first series win this season.

Blackmon hit his 40th leadoff homer on the second pitch of the game and had an RBI double off Peyton Battenfield (0-2) in a three-run second that built a 4-0 lead. He ranks ninth on the career leadoff homer list, four behind Brady Anderson.

Kris Bryant singled Blackmon home, allowing him to tie Hall of Famer Larry Walker for second in Rockies history with 892 runs.

“Being in the top 10 all-time leading off, that is sweet,” said Blackmon, who has spent his entire 13-year career with Colorado. “It always feels great to be part of lists like that. And for the Rockies, Larry is a very, very good player to be mentioned with.”

A day after going 0 for 3 with a walk in his debut, the 24-year-old Doyle singled in the second, hit an RBI double in the sixth and reached on an infield single in the eighth. He also stole two bases.

“It was nice to get the hit out of the way on my first at-bat,” Doyle said, holding his milestone baseball. “I always feel comfortable running because that’s the way I play, 100% all the time.”

Colorado had lost 11 of 12 before winning the first two games in the three-game series by an 11-1 margin. The Rockies have won consecutive games for just the third time this season but remain a National League-worst 8-

.

Ryan Feltner (2-2), who grew up in nearby Hudson, Ohio, allowed an unearned run and five hits over six innings. The Ohio State product struck out six and walked none.

Brent Suter and Justin Lawrence completed the six-hitter for Colorado.

“I’m so used to being in the stands here as a kid, it was super cool to pitch in this ballpark,” Feltner said. “I had a lot of first-pitch strikes and great defense helped me tonight.”

Defending AL Central champion Cleveland, which is 1-4 on a six-game homestand, ended its 14-inning scoreless streak in the sixth when Amed Rosario’s sacrifice fly scored Steven Kwan. The Guardians are 3-8 at Progressive Field.

“It’s easier said than done, but we have to do better,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “We’re seeing some good pitching and not feeling real good at the plate, but we’ve got to battle because no one is going to feel sorry for us.”

Battenfield made his third start since being recalled on April 12, giving up season highs of four runs and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

“Not my best performance, but it happens,” he said. “I’m human.”

TANNER TIME

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee, one of the top prospects in the organization, could make his big league debut Wednesday. Bibee was scratched from his start for Triple-A Columbus, lining him up to fill the spot created by Cleveland’s weekend doubleheader.

The 24-year-old is 10-2 with a 2.13 ERA over two minor league seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (right forearm inflammation), who has been on the 15-day IL since April 11, will be activated for the three-game series finale.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain) could throw his first bullpen session next week. Civale was placed on the IL following his April 7 start against Seattle.

UP NEXT

Márquez (2-1, 4.41 ERA) will pitch Wednesday, replacing the initially announced starter, RHP Noah Davis. The Guardians will either use Bibee or RHP Zach Plesac (1-1, 6.50 ERA) on short rest.

