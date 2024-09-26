Blackmon drives in 3 runs in one of the last games of his career as Rockies beat Cardinals 10-8

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon had three RBIs and three runs in one of the final games of his professional career, Michael Toglia had three hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies avoided a sweep with a come-from-behind 10-8 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

A two-run, game-tying double from Ezequiel Tovar was the catalyst of a five-run eighth inning for the Rockies, who had lost five of their previous six games. The double was Tovar’s NL-leading 45th of the season. Ryan McMahon’s double to right field in the next at-bat brought home Tovar for the eventual winning run.

“I think you just never know what’s going to happen at Coors Field,” Blackmon said. “I told the guys that was a Coors Field grinder. We’ve seen that game before, over and over. You’ve got to make sure you never quit. You never know what could happen.”

Tovar, McMahon, Jake Cave and Aaron Schunk each finished with two hits. McMahon entered the game hitting just .192 in 54 games since he was Colorado’s lone representative at the All-Star Game.

The Rockies will need to win two out of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend to avoid the second 100-loss season in the franchise’s 31-year history.

“It’s on the forefront of everybody’s mind,” McMahon said. “We’ve all talked about it. That’s the goal. It’s not a great spot to be in, but it’s the spot we’re in, so might as well make the most of it.”

Blackmon’s two-run home run in the second inning was the 227th of his 14-year career, tying Carlos Gonzalez for the fifth in franchise history. The 38-year-old Blackmon announced Monday he would be retiring at the end of the season. His three RBIs were his most in a game since May 27. His father threw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch, a strike.

“I think I’d like to be able to enjoy this, these last three games,” Blackmon said. “I don’t have any goals except for the fact I want to remember as much as I can and enjoy it.”

Angel Chivilli (2-3) picked up the win for the Rockies while Ryan Fernandez (1-6) took the loss for St. Louis after giving up four of Colorado’s five eighth inning runs. Seth Halvorsen pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Cardinals, who need one more victory to secure their 23rd winning season in the last 25 years.

“Fernandez has to get you to Hels (MLB saves leader Ryan Helsley) and unfortunately, it didn’t work out for him today,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s been really good all year. It happens. We took our shot. It didn’t go our way.”

Lars Nootbaar had two hits and two RBIs, including his 11th home run of the season, for St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt hit his 22nd home run of the season, a 457-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning that snapped a 19-game drought without a homer.

Pedro Pagés and Ivan Herrera also homered for the Cardinals.

Cardinals: Placed LHP JoJo Romero (left forearm flex inflammation) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, and recalled RHP Chris Roycroft from Triple-A Memphis.

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner will start Colorado’s season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers after leaving his start Tuesday in the seventh inning with a cramp in his right arm.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (9-11, 5.35 ERA) will take the mound against host San Francisco and RHP Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.70).

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA) will face off against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers and a yet-to-be-determined starter.

