Blackmon can earn up to $15 million in 2024 deal with Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Outfielder Charlie Blackmon can earn $2 million in performance bonuses as part of his 2024 contract with the Colorado Rockies, which would raise his pay to $15 million. Blackmon could earn the bonuses based on plate appearances: $500,000 each for 425, 450, 475 and 500. The 37-year-old hit .279 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 413 plate appearances over 96 games this year. He was sidelined between June 10 and Aug. 14 by a broken bone in his right hand, an injury sustained when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Daniel Lynch on June 3.

