Blackmon can earn up to $15 million in 2024 deal with Rockies

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon, second from left, holds his daughter while his wife, Ashley, holds the couple's son as team mascot Dinger greets the family after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Outfielder Charlie Blackmon can earn $2 million in performance bonuses as part of his 2024 contract with the Colorado Rockies, which would raise his pay to $15 million. Blackmon could earn the bonuses based on plate appearances: $500,000 each for 425, 450, 475 and 500. The 37-year-old hit .279 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 413 plate appearances over 96 games this year. He was sidelined between June 10 and Aug. 14 by a broken bone in his right hand, an injury sustained when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Daniel Lynch on June 3.

