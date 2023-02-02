Blackmail trial of Lewandowski’s former manager opens

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former manager of soccer player Robert Lewandowski has gone on trial in Poland for allegedly blackmailing the Barcelona striker and his wife. Cezary Kucharski is accused of trying to extort about $20 million from the couple. The judge ordered the proceedings to be held behind closed doors. Kucharski had publicly accused Lewandowski and his wife of tax irregularities in Germany. He is accused demanding money from them in return for silence. Lewandowski denied any wrongdoing and sued Kucharski.

