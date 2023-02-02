Blackmail trial of Lewandowski’s former manager opens

By The Associated Press
FILE - Poland's Robert Lewandowski waves after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 4, 2022. The former Polish manager of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski went on trial Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 in Poland for allegedly having blackmailed the footballer and his wife trying to extort some euro 20 million from them. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Mazalan]

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former manager of soccer player Robert Lewandowski has gone on trial in Poland for allegedly blackmailing the Barcelona striker and his wife. Cezary Kucharski is accused of trying to extort about $20 million from the couple. The judge ordered the proceedings to be held behind closed doors. Kucharski had publicly accused Lewandowski and his wife of tax irregularities in Germany. He is accused demanding money from them in return for silence. Lewandowski denied any wrongdoing and sued Kucharski.

