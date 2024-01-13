Blackhawks top defenseman Seth Jones set to return on Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — The injury-depleted Chicago Blackhawks will get a boost with the return of top defenseman Seth Jones on Saturday night when they host the Dallas Stars. Jones, who leads last-place Chicago and is fourth in the NHL with 25:25 of ice time per game, has missed 15 games with a shoulder injury. Jones was hurt late in a 4-2 home loss to Washington on Dec. 10. The 29-year-old hasn’t scored this year on 60 shots on goal, but has 11 assists.

